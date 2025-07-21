Thanks to knocks from Thomas Rew and Ekansh Singh, the England U19 cricket team managed to reach 200-plus on Day 1 as the Indian U-19 cricket team will look to wrap up the hosts' tail when Day 2 resumes in the second and final Youth Test between IND-U19 and ENG-U19. The India U19 vs England U19 2nd Youth Test Day 2 will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for India U-19's tour of England 2025. The IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 2nd Youth Test Day 2 live telecast viewing options will not be available on the TV channels due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Although no OTT platform has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025, fans in India can find viewing options of the India U-19 vs England U-19 2nd Youth Test Day 2 for free on the EssexCricketTV YouTube channel. ENG U19 vs IND U19 2nd Youth Test 2025: Thomas Rew, Ekansh Singh Steady England After Indian Bowlers Strike

India U-19 vs England U-19 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming

