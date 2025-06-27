The India U-19 National Cricket Team vs England U-19 National Cricket Team 1st Youth ODI 2025 will be played on Friday, June 27, at County Ground, Hove. The IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 1st youth ODI 2025 starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately there is no official broadcast partner of India U-19's tour of England 2025. The IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 1st youth ODI 2025 live telecast viewing options will not be available on the TV channels due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Fans in India can find viewing options of the India U-19 vs England U-19 1st ODI 2025 live streaming on the England Cricket Board (ECB)'s official YouTube channel. Who is Harvansh Pangalia? Know All About Truck Driver's Son and India U-19 Cricketer Who Slammed 52-Ball Century While Batting At 9 Against England Young Lions.

IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 1st ODI 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

