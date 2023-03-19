India and Australia lock horns in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19. The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada channels will provide live telecast of this match while fans can watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. DD Sports will provide live telecast but on DD Free Dish. For Jio users, JioTV will also provide live telecast of this contest. Visakhapatnam Weather Updates Live, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI on Star Sports

When pacers go head-to-head with @ImRo45, it is a sight to watch indeed! That’s his magic on the pitch! 🙌💯 Tune-in to the 2nd Mastercard #INDvAUS ODI Today | 12:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar#BelieveInBlue #Cricket #RoadToWorldCup pic.twitter.com/YYXZ3Dh0bK — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 19, 2023

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI on DD Sports

Hello & welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2nd ODI between #INDvsAUS from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium 🏟️ Visakhapatnam 🇮🇳vs🇦🇺 🏏 Live The Game on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish)#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | #MenInBlue pic.twitter.com/o2CrMcopGr — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 19, 2023

India vs Australia 2nd ODI on JioTV

