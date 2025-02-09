India and England lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series, on Sunday, February 9. The IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 is set to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and it starts at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series and fans can watch the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI live telecast on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 3 TV channels (English commentary) and Sports18 1 SD/HD and Colors Cineplex SD/HD (Hindi commentary) TV channels. An online viewing option is available as fans can watch IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription. Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel Visit Puri's Jagannath Temple Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 in Cuttack (Watch Video).

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025

A Sunday blockbuster loading in Cuttack, what are your predictions? 👇✍🏻 📺 Start watching FREE on Disney+ Hotstar!#INDvENGonJioStar 2nd ODI 👉 SUN, 9th FEB, 12:30 PM on Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Sports 18-1 & Colors Cineplex! pic.twitter.com/Yw8pG7XsPp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 9, 2025

