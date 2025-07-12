After dismissing England for 387 runs, India reached 145/3 in 43 overs at stumps on Day 2 in their first innings of the ongoing third Test at iconic Lord's. Day 3 resumes of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 on July 12. The India vs England 3rd Test 2025 is being played at Lord's, and starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 3 live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster. DD Sports will also live telecast the match, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. JioHotstar has the digital rights, so fans in India can watch the India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 3 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but to watch the full match, they will require a subscription. What is Dukes Balls Controversy? How Is It Different from Kookaburra and SG Balls?

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 3 Live Streaming Details

DAY 1 ➡ 1 Wicket 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝟐 ➡ 𝐍𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐝'𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 🎖@Jaspritbumrah93, yet again, stole the show with a fiery 5/74 on Day 2 & etched his name into Lord’s rich legacy 💪#ENGvIND 👉 3rd TEST, DAY 3 | SAT, 12th JULY, 2:30 PM | Streaming on… pic.twitter.com/X3jqiobSko — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 11, 2025

