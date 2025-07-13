The ongoing IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 is perfectly in balance, with both the India national cricket team and the England national cricket team getting out for 387 each in their first innings. Day 4 resumes with England having a two-run lead in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025, which will be played at Lord's, and starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 4 live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster. DD Sports will also live telecast the match, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. JioHotstar has the digital rights, so fans in India can watch the India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 4 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but to watch the full match, they will require a subscription. 'Get Some F***** Balls' Angry Shubman Gill Engages in Heated Argument With Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett As England Try to Waste Time During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Live Streaming

Shubman Gill & Co. didn’t come to be played around, 𝙠𝙮𝙪𝙣𝙠𝙞 𝙔𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙠𝙝𝙣𝙚 𝙣𝙖𝙝𝙞, 𝙨𝙞𝙠𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙚 𝙖𝙖𝙮𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙞𝙣!#ENGvIND 👉 3rd TEST, DAY 4 | SUN 13th JULY, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/ix13r7vtja — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 12, 2025

