India would aim to begin 2023 on a high when they face Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I of the three-match series on January 3, 2023. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and is slated to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the series and will be providing live telecast of the match. The live telecast of this contest will also be available on DD Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of a nominal subscription fee. Indian Cricket Team New Kit Sponsor and Manufacturer: Killer Replaces MPL on Team India Jersey.

IND vs SL 1st T20I 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

#TeamIndia is all set to face formidable foes #SriLanka in a 3-T20I series starting today. Are you ready to see Captain Pandya in action, in the Mastercard #INDvSL T20I series? Today | 6 PM Onwards | Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/ToD96KpuAJ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 3, 2023

