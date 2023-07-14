India and West Indies would resume proceedings on Day 3 of the 1st Test in Dominica. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma scored hundreds to put India in a dominating position on Day 2 and the visitors would hope to capitalise on that and put up a big score. DD Sports will provide live telecast of the match for fans in India. Those keen on watching live streaming can do so on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Fans can also watch free live streaming of the match on JioCinema. Sachin Tendulkar and Other Former Cricketers Praise ‘Mumbaikar’ Yashasvi Jaiswal for His Test Ton in His Debut Match.

IND vs WI 1st Test Live Telecast

#WIvIND We are LIVE with our preview show 🟢 Tune in 〰️ India Tour of WI on DD Sports 📺 https://t.co/QHDLZEjEvW — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 14, 2023

India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 Live Streaming on FanCode

IND vs WI 1st Test Free Live Streaming on JioCinema

#TeamIndia batters were in the groove with the bat on day 2 😍, but will they be able to carry it on today? 🤔#SabJawaabMilenge only on #JioCinema #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/2Cjzsv0NPq — JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 14, 2023

