Indian women's cricket are all set to face the Australian Women's team in a T20I match. This is the first of a five-match long T20I series and will be a great test for the Indian team. The IND W vs AUS W match will start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the DR DY Patil International Sports Academy in Mumbai on December 09. The broadcasting rights for this series are with the Star Sports network. You can also watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women match on the website and app of Disney+ Hotstar. India Women vs Australia Women 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND W vs AUS W T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Star Sports TO Broadcast India Women vs Australia Women

It's #INDvAUS again and it's time to create 𝐻̶𝐼̶𝒮̶ 𝘏𝘌𝘙-𝘚𝘛𝘖𝘙𝘠! 😍 👏👏 for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 as they take on 🇦🇺. #BlueKnowsNoGender Dec 9 onwards | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar#BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/nyuqkcyWiv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 3, 2022

