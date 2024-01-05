India Women will clash with Australia Women in the first match of the three-game T20I series on Friday, January 5. The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I 2023-24 match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and it will start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 and HD TV channel. Fans can access the JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of the IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I online. After International Debut, Shreyanka Patil Working on Being Mentally Tough Ahead of WPL 2024.

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

