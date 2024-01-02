India Women will clash with Australia Women in the third match of the three-game ODI series on Tuesday, January 2. The IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2023-24 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it will start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 and HD TV channel. Fans can access the JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI online. Happy Birthday Renuka Singh Thakur: BCCI Wishes India Women Star As She Turns 28.

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

