With the scores level 1-1 in the three-match unofficial One-Day International (ODI) series 2025, India A will clash against Australia A in the IND-A vs AUS-A decider cricket match on October 5. The Green Park Stadium in Kanpur will host the IND-A vs AUS-A 3rd Unofficial ODI and will start at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no IND-A vs AUS-A live telecast viewing option due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Neither do fans have an online streaming viewing option, and hence, they won't be able to watch IND-A vs AUS-A live streaming online. But fans might find IND-A vs AUS-A live score updates on BCCI and Cricket Australia's social media handles. BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla Reacts to Australia A Players Falling Sick During One-Day Series Against India A, Says ‘Everyone Eating Same Food; They May Have Contracted Infection’

IND-A vs AUS-A Live Streaming Not Available on JioHotstar

Hi! We appreciate your interest in watching the India A vs Australia A ODI series on JioHotstar. Please note that we do not have the streaming rights for this event; hence, it is not available on our platform. — JioHotstar_Helps (@hotstar_helps) September 30, 2025

