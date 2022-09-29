India Capitals will lock horns with Manipal Tigers in the tenth match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 on September 29. The clash will be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports channels will telecast the match live in India. For online live streaming, fans can tune into Star Sports Network's OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar app.

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers live streaming details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)