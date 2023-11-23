The Legends League Cricket match between India Capitals and Urbanrisers Hyderabad will take place on Thursday, November 23. The game will begin at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to Legends League Cricket 2023. The match between India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode (with a subscription). Oops! Chris Gayle's Bat Breaks While Trying to Hit Ryan Sidebottom's Slower Bouncer During Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants LLC 2023 Match (Watch Video)

India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Live on Star Sports Network

Matchday Alert! 🚨 It's a showdown between @CapitalsIndia and @Urbanrisers_Hyd. Who will secure the points? Catch all the live action exclusively on Star Sports, Disney+Hotstar, and FanCode. 🔥#LLCT20 #LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/P5Ybhjx0aN — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) November 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)