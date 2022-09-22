India Legends would take on England Legends in a Road Safety World Series 2022 match on Thursday, September 22. The match would be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun.and is slated to start at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be televised on Sports18, and Colors Cineplex channels in India. Voot and JioTV apps will provide the online live streaming of the India Legends vs New Zealand Legends clash.

India Legends vs England Legends Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Get ready to witnesses an epic battle between these two Legends. Who are you excited to see perform today?@India__Legends @_EnglandLegends Watch them in action tonight at 7:30 PM only on @Colors_Cineplex, @justvoot, @CCSuperhits, and Sports 18 Khel. pic.twitter.com/emQxRNhb0c — Colors Cineplex (@Colors_Cineplex) September 22, 2022

