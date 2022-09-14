India Legends are slated to go up against West Indies Legends in their second match of the Road Safety World Series 2022. The match would be played at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur and is slated to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18, Colors Cineplex and Colors Cineplex would be providing live telecast of the match on TV. Fans can also watch live streaming of the contest on the Voot app and JioTV app,

The friendly rivalry is back tonight as two of the greatest of all time take the field again! 😍 WATCH live action today, 7:30 PM onwards only on @Colors_Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, @justvoot, Jio, and Sports18 Khel. 📺💙#RSWS #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #ro #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Lo0d9WkHpg — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 14, 2022

