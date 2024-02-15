India lock horns with England in the 3rd Test match of a fascinating five-match series on February 15. The match will be played at the Saurashtra Association Cricket Stadium now Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium in Rajkot and it will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 would provide live telecast and streaming on the Sports 18 network as well as JioCinema platforms. The IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 live telecast will also be available on DD Sports, but on DD Free Dish only and not on Doordarshan and DD National TV channels. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: England Are Not Difficult To Beat, They Just Play Differently, Says Ravindra Jadeja

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 on DD Sports

