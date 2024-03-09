Another exciting day's play awaits cricket fans as India and England resume their rivalry on Day 3 of the fifth Test in Dharamshala on March 9. The action is set to get underway at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala at 9:30 am (Indian Standard Time). While Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner and fans can catch live action of the IND vs ENG 5th Test and Sports 18 1 and Colors Cineplex TV channels, DD Sports will also provide live telecast of the match but only on DD Free Dish. The live telecast won't be available on cable or DTH platforms like Dish TV, TATA Play, Airtel and Videocon d2h. Also, the India vs England live commentary might be available on All India Radio (AIR). Akash Deep Wins Hearts, Gives Bottle to Fan Seeking Water During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 in Dharamshala; Video Goes Viral.

IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 Live on DD Sports

🗓️ 7th March | ⏰9:30 AM Watch all the action LIVE on DD Sports (DD Free Dish) 📺 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/2GXqsP2EW4 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 6, 2024

