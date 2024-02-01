The 2nd match of the ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2024 will be played between Indonesia and Bhutan. The game is scheduled to be hosted at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Thailand and will start at a scheduled time of 12:20 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for Indian fans, the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 has no broadcasters in India. But fans can still watch the live streaming of the Indonesia vs Bhutan cricket match on ACC's official YouTube channel and also on the FanCode app and website. Australian Cricketer Lauren Cheatle Set to Miss WPL 2024 Due to Surgical Procedure For Removal Of Skin Cancer.

Where to Watch Indonesia National Cricket Team vs Bhutan National Cricket Team

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as Saudi Arabia lock horns with Cambodia, while Indonesia faces Bhutan in tomorrow's #ACCMensChallengerCup ! Watch live Saudi Arabia vs Cambodia at: https://t.co/eHUvOvmUA2 Watch live Indonesia vs Bhutan at: https://t.co/7ELoyAurNd pic.twitter.com/sHYKORV1lj — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) January 31, 2024

