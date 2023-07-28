Ireland Women will stage alongside Australia Women in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series on Friday, July 28 at the Castle Avenue in Dublin, Ireland. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for the fans in India, the live telecast of the match will not be available in the country. However, the fans in India need not be disheartened as the ODI match will be live-streamed on FanCode. Hence, fans can enjoy live coverage of the final ODI on the FanCode app or website. Women’s Ashes 2023: We Pride Ourselves in Winning the Key Moments, Says Alyssa Healy.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Live

👋: WELCOME We’re at @ClontarfCC for this third match of the Certa Women’s ODI Challenge. Play is scheduled to start at 10.45am.#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/TnjgsXBlzl — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) July 28, 2023

