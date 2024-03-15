Islamabad United square off against Quetta Gladiators in Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 on March 15. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and it starts at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams have been part of some highly fascinating matches in PSL 2024 and would hope to keep their chances of making the final alive with a win in this match. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of this match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can nonetheless watch the Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but not without a subscription. PSL 2024 Qualifier: Multan Sultans Beat Peshawar Zalmi by Seven Wickets To Reach Fourth Straight Pakistan Super League Final.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United

