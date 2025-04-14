Islamabad United will play Peshawar Zalmi in the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 season. The IU vs PZ PSL 2025 match will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, on Monday. The PSL 2025 match between Islamabad and Peshawar will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official partner for the PSL 2025 broadcast in India and will have live telecast viewing options of the IU vs PZ T20 match on Sony Sports TV Channels. FanCode are the streaming partner for the Pakistan Super League in India and will provide online viewing options for the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match on their app and website, for an INR 129 pass. JioTV will also provide a streaming viewing option for PSL 2025 on their website. ‘No Crowd at All’, Netizens Express Disappointment After Empty Stands at National Stadium Go Viral During KK vs MS PSL 2025 Match.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025:

🥁 MONDAY FIXTURE AGAYA DOSTO 🥁 It’s Islamabad vs Peshawar! 🕰️ 8 PM 🗓️ 14 April 🏟️ Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Get tickets on TCS website 🎟️ #HBLPSLX l #ApnaXHai I #IUvPZ pic.twitter.com/u8ayRhtk2H — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) April 14, 2025

