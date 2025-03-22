The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 is set to be played on Saturday, March 22. The KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 final is scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges. Star Sports Channel Number on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV: Where to Watch Telecast of IPL 2025 On DTH.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

