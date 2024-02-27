Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will play against three-time finalists Multan Sultans in an exciting PSL game. Multan Sultans tops the points table with four wins from five games, while the Lahore side is still searching for their first win of the season and stands dead last in the points table. The exciting match will start at 7:30 PM IST on February 27. Sadly, there is no live telecast available for the PSL 2024 season in India. But Fans can enjoy Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans live streaming on the FanCode app. Fan Wearing RCB Jersey Spotted Attending Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 Match (See Pic).

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Live on FanCode in India

Catch all the HBL PSL 9 action headed your way on your screens 📺🏏 ➡️ Don't miss out, tune in to our worldwide broadcasting partners!#HBLPSL9 I #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/ThtdVhui6s — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2024

