Asian Lions will take on India Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket 2022 opener. The clash has a start time of 08:00 PM IST on January 20, 2022 and will be telecast on Sony Sports with SonyLIV and Jio TV providing the live streaming. India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Squad Details.

