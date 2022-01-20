It is time to roll the clock back! We are all set for Legends League Cricket 2022. This is going to be an inaugural edition of the tournament featuring retired players India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, New Zealand, Ireland, Zimbabwe and England. In the first match of the tournament, India Maharajas will take on Asia Lions. Meanwhile, if you are looking to catch the live streaming online and live TV telecast of Legends League Cricket 2022, then continue reading. Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming Details and Everything We Know So Far About the Inaugural Edition of the T20 Competition.

In the first game names like Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Shoaib Akhtar will be in action. Scroll down to find out all the details of Legends League Cricket 2022 like live streaming, match time in IST and live telecast in India.

When is India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions clash in Legends League Cricket 2022 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat January 20, 2022, Thursday. The match has a scheduled time of 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Telecast of India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1/HD, Sony TEN 3/HD to catch live telecast of India Maharajas vs Asia Lions on TV.

How to Watch India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the India Maharajas vs Asia Lions clash online as well. The Legends League Cricket 2022 live streaming online in India will be available on SonyLiv app and website. The live streaming will also be available on JioTV app for Jio users.

India Maharajas Squad: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari.

Asian Lions Squad: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan.

