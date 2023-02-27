New Zealand staged a small comeback after England controlled things and enforced a follow-on as we enter day 4 of the 2nd Test against New Zealand. New Zealand are trailing by 24 runs in the second innings and and will look to at least set a fighting total to chase for England in the fourth innings. Play on Day 4 of the second Test begins on Monday, February 27, at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Tom Latham and Devon Conway gave a steady start to the New Zealand innings and for the first time in this Test, they are looking to build a platform to fight. Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can watch live streaming of this match on the Amazon Prime Video app and website at the cost of a subscription fee.

New Zealand vs England 2nd Test 2023 Live

tune in for another cut to cut clash 🏏 watch #NZvsENG,2nd Test now live and exclusive only on Prime Video#CricketOnPrimehttps://t.co/29HTUgRNSF pic.twitter.com/dc3Fol63Lq — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 23, 2023

