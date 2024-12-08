The England national cricket team has been in the driver's seat in the second Test against the host New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. After England made 280 runs in the first innings, the visitors bundled out New Zealand for 125 runs. In the second innings, England scored 378/5 and took a 533-run lead before stumps on day 2. The Day 3 NZ vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 will start at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the New Zealand vs England Test series. The NZ vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 will be telecast live on the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV channels. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the New Zealand vs England 2nd Test match online, but users will have to pay a subscription fee. Amazon Prime Video will also provide NZ vs ENG live streaming online, but a subscription is needed. Joe Root Completes ‘Century’ of Fifty Plus Scores in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During ENG vs NZ 2nd Test 2024.

NZ vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 Day 3 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The Blackcaps face a daunting battle vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 to keep the series alive! 🏏🔥 #NZvENG 2nd Test ➡ starts tomorrow, 3:30 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺 pic.twitter.com/ZoeblXNXdT — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 5, 2024

