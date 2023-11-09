New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match for both teams on November 9. The NZ vs SL CWC 2023 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and it will start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can hence watch live telecast of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports Network channels. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the NZ vs SL ICC World Cup 2023 match. 'Haan Humko Bulao....' Ravi Shastri Reacts to Spectator's 'England Need Indian Coach' Placard During ENG vs NED CWC 2023 Match (Watch Video).

NZ vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

As the Kiwis aim for a potential ticket to the semi-finals, their final obstacle is Sri Lanka! 👊🏻 Will #NZ go through or will #SL spoil their party? 👀 Tune-in to #NZvSL in #WorldCupOnStar Today, 12:30 PM | Star Sports Network#CWC23 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/nh0ntTXCm1 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 9, 2023

