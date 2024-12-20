Mohammad Rizwan and Heinrich Klaasen got into a bit of an argument on the field during the SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024 on December 19. This incident happened after the 26th over of the second innings bowled by Haris Rauf after which Klaasen and Rizwan seemed to get into a heated discussion. The two argued and soon the umpires had to intervene and others pulled them away. Earlier, batting first, Pakistan scored 329 with half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan (80), Babar Azam (73) and Kamran Ghulam (63). Pakistan went on to beat South Africa by 81 runs. Kwena Maphaka Takes Sensational Catch off His Own Bowling on Debut To Dismiss Mohammad Rizwan During SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

Mohammad Rizwan, Heinrich Klaasen Engage in Heated Argument

CONTROVERSY IN CAPE TOWN 🤯🤯🤯 KLAASEN NOT HAPPY WITH THE BALL CONDITION AND RIZWAN SAID SOMETHING TO HIM IN ENGLISH 🇿🇦🇵🇰🔥#SAvPAK #tapmad #DontStopStreaming #CatchEveryMatch pic.twitter.com/zmg4hKCsmz — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)