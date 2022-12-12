The 2nd Test between Pakistan and England is delicately poised as proceedings head to Day 4 of the contest, on Monday, December 12. Pakistan are at 198/4 and need 157 more runs to win and level the series while England would be hoping to take some early wickets, that would help them make further inroads into the hosts' batting lineup. The day's play will start at 10:30 am IST(Indian Standard Time) at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Sony Sports Network will provide live telecast of the match in India. Fans who are keen to watch live streaming of this game, can do so on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. In Pakistan, PTV Sports would provide live telecast of the match. England’s Barmy Army Sings ‘Bye Bye Babar’ After Babar Azam’s Cheap Dismissal on Day 3 of PAK vs ENG 2nd Test (Watch Video)

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀? 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗹, 𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 🗣️ @jackleach1991 picked up 4️⃣ en-route to becoming the 49th 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 cricketer to take 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ test wickets 🙌#JackLeach #PAKvENG #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/Y1RPXSWJb5 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)