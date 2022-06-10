Pakistan take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI of the three match series which is a part of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. The clash will take place at Multan Cricket Stadium, in Multan and will start from 4:30pm IST(Indian Standard Time). Sony Ten 2/HD will telecast the PAK vs WI 1st ODI in India, while in Pakistan PTV Sports will telecast the fixture. In India SonyLIV app will stream the match online and in Pakistan fans can watch the match on ARY ZAP mobile app.

Another high-scoring thriller ⚡ on the cards in Multan? 👀 Catch 🇵🇰🆚🌴 2nd ODI as @windiescricket try taking #PAKvWI series to a decider, LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/UpmzvCogqc 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/yMkksWd2Dl — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) June 10, 2022

