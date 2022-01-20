Pakistan U19 will take on Afghanistan U19 in the U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 match 15. The clash will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on January 20, 2022 (Thursday) at 06:30 PM IST. Star Sports will provide the live telecast of the PAK vs AFG U19 clash on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India. In Pakistan, the PAK vs U19 cricket match will be live on ASports. The live streaming online of PAK vs AFG U19 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India. In Pakistan, the live streaming online will be available on ASports website and ARY Digital TV.

Live Broadcast Details for India Viewers

It's a face-off for the 🔝 spot in the group as 🇵🇰 & 🇦🇫 clash in the ICC #U19CWC today! Predict the winner of #PAKvAFG 👇. pic.twitter.com/eLLUA6ICzp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 20, 2022

Live Broadcast Details for Pakistan Viewers

