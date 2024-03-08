Quetta Gladiators lost their recent match against Karachi Kings at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. After a washed-out game and a loss, the Gladiators now stand in the third position with nine points from seven matches. Peshawar Zalmi also has nine points but due to net run rate, the side stands at the fourth position. The result of today’s match will have a major impact on PSL 2024 standings, with both teams aiming to secure their position in the next stage of the competition. The exciting match will start at 7:30 PM IST on March 8th. Sadly, there is no live telecast available for the PSL 2024 season in India. But Fans can enjoy Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators live streaming on the FanCode app. Aftab Ibrahim's ‘Qawali’ Celebration After Taking Fakhar Zaman’s Wicket in Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 Match Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live

PSL on FanCode in India

Catch all the HBL PSL 9 action headed your way on your screens 📺🏏 ➡️ Don't miss out, tune in to our worldwide broadcasting partners!#HBLPSL9 I #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/ThtdVhui6s — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2024

