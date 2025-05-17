The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is all set to resume from May 17 after it was halted midway due to India-Pakistan border tensions. Match 27 will be played between Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi. PZ are in the fifth spot, whereas KK are placed second in the points table. The Karachi vs Peshawar PSL 2025 match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 17. The much-awaited contest will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no PSL 2025 live telecast nor PSL 2025 live streaming available in India, with Sony and FanCode opting against broadcasting the competition in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. However, fans in India have an online viewing option of PSL 2025 in India, as they can watch Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi live streaming on the Sports Central YouTube channel. Usman Khan Asks Ubaid Shah To Keep Distance While Celebration After Nearly injuring the Wicketkeeper On an Earlier Occasion in PSL 2025 (Watch Video).

KK vs PZ PSL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online

Clash of Titans Incoming! 🔥 Karachi Kings 🆚 Peshawar Zalmi – the BIG names are ready to light it up! 💥WHO’S TAKING OVER TONIGHT? 👀 Watch all the drama unfold live in HD and without ads only on tapmad!#HBLPSLX | #CatchEveryMatch | #FreeSeBehtarAdFree | #tapmad pic.twitter.com/tsDI1BINQa — tapmad (@tapmadtv) May 17, 2025

