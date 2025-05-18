With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) resuming, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash against each other in a must-win clash, in hopes of qualifying for the playoffs on May 18. The Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no PSL 2025 live telecast nor PSL 2025 live streaming viewing options in India, with Sony and FanCode opting against broadcasting the competition in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Sports Central YouTube has also been blocked by the Government of India, which used to provide free online streaming of PSL 2024-25 in India. Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can PZ Finish in Top Four on Pakistan Super League Points Table?.

📢 PSL X Matches Rescheduled! The remaining fixtures of the Pakistan Super League have been rescheduled and will now take place from May 17 to May 25 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.#HBLPSLX | #CatchEveryMatch | #DontStopStreaming | #tapmad pic.twitter.com/kNyGePoCsi — tapmad (@tapmadtv) May 13, 2025

