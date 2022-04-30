Rajasthan Royals (RR) are ready to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 30. The RR vs MI match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy and is set to start at 7:30 PM IST(Indian Standard Time). Star sports will provide live telecast of the game. Fans can also log into Disney+ Hotstar app for the live online streaming of RR vs MI.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)