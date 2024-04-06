Rajasthan Royals are one of the only two teams unbeaten in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. They won against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians so far. They will host Royal challengers Bengaluru next, who are looking for their second win of the season. The match will be played at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium and is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Fans can watch RR vs RCB IPL 2024 live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of RR vs RCB is also available on the Jiocinema App and website. RCB Head Coach Andy Flower Captures Stunning Landscape of Lightning at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Team Shares Viral Picture.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live

