South Africa will play World Cup champions England in a three-match ODI series, starting on Friday, January 27. The 1st ODI which has a starting time of 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), will take place at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the SA vs ENG ODI series. You can watch the 1st ODI live on Star Sports Select 1. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode app and website. India Women's U19 Qualify for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final, Beat New Zealand by 8 Wickets in Semis.

SA vs ENG 1st ODI 2023 Live Streaming On FanCode

