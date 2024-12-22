South Africa will clash against Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the three-match series, which the visitors lead 2-0. The third SA vs PAK ODI 2024 will be hosted at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 will begin at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fortunately for the cricket fans, there is an official broadcaster for PAK vs SA ODIs 2024 in India. The live telecast will be available on Sports18 network TV channels. For live streaming options of PAK vs SA 3rd ODI 2024 in India, viewers can switch over to the JioCinema app and website. SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024: South Africa Cricket Team Suffers Big Blow As Ottneil Baartman Ruled Out Against Pakistan.

SA vs PAK 3rd ODI Live

🟢🩷Match Day The Annual Pink Day ODI is here!😃 Our Proteas take on Pakistan for a cause in the 3rd and final ODI of the series.🇿🇦vs🇵🇰 Remember to #PitchUpInPink if you are watching the game live at the DP World Wanderers Stadium.🎀🏟️🏏 📺Catch all the action on SuperSport… pic.twitter.com/MSyF9tNZYj — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)