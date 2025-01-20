Playing their first-ever ICC Women’s U-19 World Cup 2025, Samoa Women will take on South Africa Women on January 20 in the second match of the tournament. The SAM-W U19 vs SA-W U19 T20 World Cup match will be played at Sarawak Cricket Ground, Sarawak, and begin at 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025 however, league-stage matches will not be telecasted in India. Fans will be able to watch the Samoa U19 vs South Africa U19 Women’s match live on Disney+ Hotstar platform. Snake Spotted On Field During ENG-W vs IRE-W ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Match at Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Stops Play (Watch Video).

Samoa U19 vs South Africa U19 Live

Which matchups are you keen to see on day 3 of the #U19WorldCup? 🤔 Find out how you can watch the day's action here ➡️ https://t.co/L2wtDy3GZm pic.twitter.com/sfPT58fBhx — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)