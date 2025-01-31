Host of the first-ever ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup, the South Africa Women's Under-19 cricket team, will play the semi-finalist from the inaugural edition, the Australia Women's Under-19 cricket team in the semi-final of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. The South Africa U19 vs Australia U19 match will be played at Bayuemas Oval and starts at 8:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025, and will provide live telecast viewing options of SA-W U19 vs AUS-W U19 on Star Sports 2 TV channels. Fans will be able to find online viewing options for the South Africa U19 vs Australia U19 Women’s match live on the Disney+ Hotstar platform, who will live streaming the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 semi-final on their app and website. Ex-Cricketer VVS Laxman Meets India U19 Women's Team Ahead of IND vs ENG ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Semi-Final (See Pics).

South Africa U19 vs Australia U19 Live

High-stakes, high drama, South Africa takes on Australia in a fierce contest for the final spot#U19WomenT20WConJioStar| Semi-Final 1👉 FRI, 31 JAN, 8 AM on Disney+ Hotstar & Star Sports 2! pic.twitter.com/r4zGrJv2k6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)