The Scotland national cricket team are locking horns against the Nepal national cricket team in match 74 of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 on Monday, June 1. The SCO vs NEP League 2 match is scheduled to be played at Forthill in Dundee, and starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the SCO vs NEP ODI match live telecast viewing option will not be available in India. But fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the Scotland vs Nepal ICC CWC League 2 match live streaming viewing options, after buying a match pass worth 99 INR. Brandon McMullen Goes Past Sachin Tendulkar, KL Rahul and MS Dhoni as He Completes 1000 Runs in ODIs, Achieves Feat During Scotland vs UAE ICC CWC League 2 Match.

SCO vs NEP ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live

🗺️ From plans to play, the quest unfolds at 3:45 PM 🇳🇵#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/rd6KMAT4F9 — CAN (@CricketNep) June 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)