Bengal women's cricket team is all set to lock horns with Madhya Pradesh women's cricket team in the Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024–25 final. The Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh match is all set to be played on Monday, December 30 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot and has already started at 09:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of the Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024–25 and the Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh match is being telecasted live on the Sports18 Khel TV channel. For the free live streaming viewing option of the Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024–25 final, fans in India can tune into the JioCinema app and website. Year Ender 2024: A Look Back at the Top Three Purchases by Franchises During Women’s Premier League 2025 Auction in Bengaluru.

