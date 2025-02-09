Sri Lanka will look to add as many runs as possible when they resume proceedings on Day 4 of the SL vs AUS 2nd Test in Galle on Sunday, February 9. The hosts ended the third day at 211/8, with a lead of just 54 runs. This was after Australia had scored a massive 414 in response to Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 257. Day 4 of the SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 will get underway at the Galle International Cricket Stadium and it starts at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the SL vs AUS broadcast rights and fans can watch the SL vs AUS 2nd Test live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans looking to watch the SL vs AUS 2nd Test live streaming can do so on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription. Alex Carey Becomes First Australian Wicketkeeper-Batter to Score 150+ Runs in Asian Conditions, Breaks Adam Gilchrist's Record During SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025.

SL vs AUS 2nd Test

Sri Lanka holds a 54-run lead at stumps on Day 3! #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/w7CXg2dzwJ — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) February 8, 2025

