Sri Lanka and Ireland will face each other in the 1st Test of a two-match series, starting on Sunday, April 16. The match will take place at Galle Stadium, Galle and the action of day 1 will begin at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Sri Lanka vs Ireland series and they will provide a live telecast of this match in India. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland 1st Test 2023 Live on Sony Sports Network

🏏 Historic first ever test match against Ireland! Match will start at 10:00AM SLST #SLvIRE #LionsRoar pic.twitter.com/JYNZhKY0H9 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) April 16, 2023

