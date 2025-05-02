The Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team will square off against the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in the 3rd ODI of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 on Friday, May 2. The SL-W vs SA-W match is set to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, and starts at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India, unfortunately, won't be able to watch SL-W vs SA-W live telecast as there is no official broadcast partner for the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 in the country. However, there's an online viewing option available as fans can watch the SL-W vs SA-W live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass or a tour pass. Pratika Rawal Becomes Fastest Batter To Score 500 Runs in Women’s ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SA-W Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 2nd ODI Match.

SL-W vs SA-W Live

Poora desh ek awaaz mein bolega — India India 🇮🇳🏏 Harman, Smriti aur Deepti ke saath, Team India ready hai South Africa aur Sri Lanka ko takkar dene ke liye 🔥 Watch the Women's ODI Tri-series from this Sunday, only on FanCode 📱#WomenInBlue #INDW #FanCode pic.twitter.com/8QbMg8ty3i — FanCode (@FanCode) April 25, 2025

