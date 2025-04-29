Pratika Rawal attained a memorable milestone in her young career as she became the fastest batter in Women's ODIs to score 500 runs. The right-hander achieved this feat during the IND-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 2nd ODI on April 29. Pratika Rawal has been superb since her debut towards the end of 2024 and has attained the 500-run mark in eight innings, breaking the previous record set by Charlotte Edwards, who had achieved this feat in nine innings. The 24-year-old, who had struck a majestic 154 against Ireland earlier this year, had scored an unbeaten half-century against Sri Lanka in the Women's Tri-Nation series 2025 opener. BCCI Announces Women's Central Contracts for 2024-25; Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma in Grade A; Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues Among Others Included in Grade B.

Pratika Rawal Becomes Fastest Batter to Score 500 in Women's ODIs

