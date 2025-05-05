Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to square off against Delhi Capitals in a must-win encounter on May 5 to remain alive in the race to the IPL 2025 playoffs. The SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 and fans can watch the SRH vs DC live telecast on the Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Utsav Movies (Bhojpuri Commentary). Those seeking an online viewing option can watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but will require a subscription. Bengaluru Weather Forecast and Update for May 03: Rain and Thunderstorms Likely; Will RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash Be Affected?

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Viewing Options

When two 🔥 collide, you know this #Race2Playoffs contest will only get more intense! With #MitchellStarc holding an upper hand over #TravisHead, who will gain the edge in this crucial contest for both teams? 😮‍💨👀#IPLRace2Playoffs 👉 #SRHvDC | MON 5th MAY, 6:30 PM on Star… pic.twitter.com/47OUqN7yr6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 5, 2025

