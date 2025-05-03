Bengaluru continues to reel under persistent rainfall for the third consecutive day, casting a shadow over the much-anticipated IPL clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scheduled for May 3. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for the city, warning of afternoon and evening rain or thundershowers through May 7. According to Accuweather, thunderstorms are likely around 5 PM and again between 8 PM and 10 PM today, heightening concerns about potential match disruptions. As fans anxiously await updates, uncertainty looms large over whether the high-stakes game will proceed without weather interruptions. The IMD has predicted a 70% chance of rain for the evening. RCB vs CSK IPL 2025, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and Update Today

